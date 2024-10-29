SSC JE 2024 Paper II exam city details released at ssc.gov.in, admit cards tomorrow

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has issued the exam city for Junior Engineer (JE) exam 2024 paper 2. Candidates who are appearing in the examination can download the SSC JE 2024 exam city slips from ssc.gov.in. SSC JE 2024 Paper II exam city details is out on ssc.gov.in.

Notably, the SSC said in an official notice that the admit cards for the examination will be released on Wednesday, October 30. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by entering their registration number and password as login credentials.

The official notice reads, “The ‘Admission Certificate’ for the said examination will tentatively be available for download on 30.10.2024. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the commission in a similar manner. Detailed instructions in this regard are available in the Notice published on 29.10.2024 on the website of the Commission.”

It may be mentioned here that the examination is set to be conducted on November 6, 2024 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The paper will conist of three parts - Part A will include general engineering (civil and structural), Part B will be General Engineering (Electrical), and Part C will be General Engineering (Mechanical).

There will be a total of 100 questions carrying a maximum marks of 300.

Furthermore, the time allotted is 2 hours.

SSC JE 2024: Here’s how to download exam city slips

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the SSC JE 2024 exam city slips:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the login tab.

Enter your registration number and password in the space provided in the login module and click on submit.

Check the SSC JE 2024 exam city slip.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.