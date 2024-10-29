IBPS RRBs XII Clerk, PO provisional allotment - Reserve list out, direct link

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for the posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) on the official website at ibps.in. As per the official notice, the provisional allotment reserve list is based on the actual reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category and posts within a particular State, subject to the availability of candidates.

Provisionally Allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number of candidates recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP RRBs-XII. The list is being prepared as per the merit-cum-preference, mentioned the official notice.

Direct Link to check IBPS RRBs XII PO provisional allotment reserve list

Direct Link to check IBPS RRBs XII Clerk provisional allotment reserve list

In the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth (the candidate senior in age is placed before the candidate junior in age), as per the prevailing practice.

Steps to check IBPS RRBs XII Clerk, PO provisional allotment reserve list:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the reserve list can follow the below mentioned steps.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Look out for the link to check IBPS RRBs XII PO provisional allotment reserve list or IBPS RRBs XII Clerk provisional allotment reserve list on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates need to furnish their login credentials like registration number and password to access the result

Verify the details and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

