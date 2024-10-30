Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply extended again following High Court's direction

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The State Selection Board (SSB) of Odisha Police has once again extended the last date to apply for the Sepoy/Constable recruitment examination, 2024. This time, the application deadline has been extended following a direction from the Odisha High Court. Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply extended again (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Originally, the application deadline was October 13 which was first extended up to October 30 in view of the puja vacations. As per the recent notification, candidates can now apply up to November 15.

The SSB said some candidates had filed a petition in the HC seeking relaxation in the upper age limit. The board first informed they can submit their forms between November 1 and 7. However, on October 28, the court ordered an extension of the application deadline till November 15.

All candidates can now submit their forms up to November 15, the SSB said.

The application form correction window will be available from November 17 to 20, it added.

Recently, the Odisha Police increased the number of vacancies to be filled through the Sepoy/Constable recruitment examination. The board informed the addition of 720 vacancies in various battalions, after which the total number of vacancies went up to 2,030 from 1,360.

About eligibility and exam pattern

Women, Transgenders and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) are not eligible to apply for the Constable and Sepoy vacancies. The applicant should be at least 18 years old and not more than 23 years old on January 1.

The SSB will give age relaxation to reserved category candidates as per rules.

Candidates need to pass Class 10 with Odia as one of the subjects in the final exam. They must be able to speak, write and read in Odia.

Only Indian citizens of good character and sound health, free from organic defects and physical deformities can apply, SSB Odisha said.

They are not allowed to have more than one living spouse, but this may be exempted under personal law or other grounds, it added.

There are four stages in the selection process-

Computer–Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE),

Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test

Driving test

Medical examination.

The computer-based examination will consist of 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions. It will be worth 100 marks and last 2 hours.

For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Candidates can check the board's official website for further details.