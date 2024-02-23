XLRI records 100 percent placements in 2 PGDM programs, avg salary at 29.89 LPA

XLRI achieved the feat of securing 100 percent placements for the graduating class of 2022-24 across their Two-year PGDM (BM) and Two-year PGDM (HRM) programs. The average salary offered to the batch stood at INR 29.89 lakhs per annum with the highest domestic offer of INR 75 lakhs per annum from the BFSI sector.(Handout)

According to a press release by XLRI, all 503 students from XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi NCR were placed in the recruitment process which had two phases. The initial phase, i.e. the Lateral Recruitment Process (LRP) saw students with work experience getting placed and the final phase, i.e. the Campus Recruitment Process (CRP) where candidates without work experience received job offer letters from recruiting firms.

Pre-placement offers (PPOs) were extended to 33.39% of the cohort and a total of 154 recruiting entities participated, extending 519 domestic and 1 international offer, which included 65 new recruiters.

“We take immense pride in nurturing students poised to assume significant leadership roles within India's corporate landscape as conscientious leaders. It brings us immense joy to declare that, against the backdrop of challenging market dynamics, XLRI has accomplished 100% placement with resounding success," said Father S George, Director, XLRI.

The following are the key highlights of XLRI Final Placements 2023 as mentioned in the press release.

● The median salary offered to the batch stood at INR 28 lakhs per annum with the top 10th and 25th percentile average being INR 51.66 lakhs and INR 42.98 lakhs per annum, respectively.

● No. of new recruiters: 65

● The top domains based on the roles offered were Consulting, ITES and Sales & Marketing.

● Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, HCL, HUL, Ola, PwC, Reliance and Tata Steel made the highest number of offers among the regular recruiters.

● 33.39% of the students received Pre-Placement Offers.

● New final recruiters included Air India, Godrej Properties, Ola, Shree Cements, Tata Electronics among others.