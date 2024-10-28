Menu Explore
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
CG Police SI final result out at cgpolice.gov.in, here's list of selected candidates

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 28, 2024 12:50 PM IST

CG Police SI Final Result: Candidates can check the Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector final results at cgpolice.gov.in.

CG Police SI Final Result: The Chhattisgarh Police on Monday announced final result of the Subedar/Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander recruitment examination, 2021. Candidates who have participated in the CG Police SI recruitment exam can check the final results at cgpolice.gov.in.

CG Police SI final result has been announced at cgpolice.gov.in(Official website/screenshot)
CG Police SI final result has been announced at cgpolice.gov.in(Official website/screenshot)

A total of 959 candidates have been recommended against 975 vacancies. The remaining vacancies could not be filled due to the insufficient number of eligible candidates, Chattisgarh Police said.

The final merit list has been prepared according to the reservation rules of the Chhattisgarh government, as well as the marks obtained by candidates and their preferences.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories (OBC-Non Creamy Layer, SC, ST) who fulfil the eligibility criteria for unreserved category vacancies and qualified against unreserved categories in various stages of the selection process –preliminary examination and main examination – have been recommended against vacancies for unreserved categories, the CG Police said.

It added that in the case where a reserved category candidate is eligible for the unreserved category as well, but the preference of service marked by him/her is not available under the unreserved category, s/he has been given a post in the reserved category.

The appointment of selected candidates will be subject to the final judgement/order of the Supreme Court in Special Leave Petition (SLP) (C) no. 19668/2022, the Chattisgarh Police said.

CG Police SI final result 2024: How to check

  1. Go to cgpolice.gov.in.
  2. Open the Subedar/Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander recruitment examination, 2021 final result page.
  3. Download the PDF.
  4. Roll numbers, names and dates of birth of the selected candidates are mentioned. Check your result by using one of these details.

CG Police SI final result 2024: List of selected candidates

For any further information, candidates can check the official website of the Chhattisgarh Police.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
