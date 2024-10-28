UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPRPB results expected by October 31, check updates

UP Police Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the Constable recruitment exam results by October 31. After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check their results on the board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in. As informed by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed to announce the Constable results by October-end. ...Read More

The CM has asked to expedite the process of filling vacancies ensuring that the sanctity of the examination is not compromised, the CMO recently posted on X.

The board is expected to provide prior information about the result date and time through an official notification. The final answer key and cut off marks will be announced along with the result.

The Constable written exam was held in two phases – from August 23 to 25 and on August 30, 31. Around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

The provisional answer keys were released in phases. The objection window closed on September 19.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on UP Police Constable results.