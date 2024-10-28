Edit Profile
    Live

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPRPB results expected by October 31, check updates

    By HT Education Desk
    Oct 28, 2024 10:56 AM IST
    UP Police Result 2024 Live Updates: The UPPRPB will announce Constable recruitment test results at uppbpb.gov.in.
    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPRPB results expected soon

    UP Police Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the Constable recruitment exam results by October 31. After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check their results on the board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in. As informed by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed to announce the Constable results by October-end. ...Read More

    The CM has asked to expedite the process of filling vacancies ensuring that the sanctity of the examination is not compromised, the CMO recently posted on X.

    The board is expected to provide prior information about the result date and time through an official notification. The final answer key and cut off marks will be announced along with the result.

    The Constable written exam was held in two phases – from August 23 to 25 and on August 30, 31. Around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

    The provisional answer keys were released in phases. The objection window closed on September 19.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on UP Police Constable results.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 28, 2024 10:56 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Official website to check

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Candidates will be able to check their results on the board's official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

    Oct 28, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: CM Adityanath's direction

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh CMO informed that CM Yogi Adityanath instructed to announce the Constable results by October-end.

    Oct 28, 2024 9:48 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Final answer key, cut-offs awaited

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: After releasing the provisional answer keys, the UPPRPB invited objections from candidates. These objections will be reviewed during the preparation of the final answer key.

    The final answer key and cut-off marks will be announced along with results.

    Oct 28, 2024 9:46 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Results expected by October 31

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The UPPRPB is expected to announce the Constable recruitment exam results on or before October 31. After the declaration, candidates can check individual results at uppbpb.gov.in.

