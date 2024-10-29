UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPRPB result expected soon, check latest updates
UP Police Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the UP Police Constable written exam results within the next two days. When declared, candidates can check it at uppbpb.gov.in. According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the board to announce the result by October-end. ...Read More
The CM has asked to expedite the process of filling vacancies ensuring that the sanctity of the examination is not compromised, the CMO recently said.
The UPPRPB is likely to announce the result date and time through an official notification on its website.
Along with the result, the board will announce category-wise cut-off marks for the written examination and the final answer key.
How to check UP Police Constable result 2024?
- Go to uppbpb.gov.in.
- Go to the results page.
- Open the Constable recruitment exam result link.
- Enter your login credentials.
- Submit and check your result.
One of the largest examination in the country, the UPPRPB conducted the Constable written test for around 48 lakh candidates in two phases – on August 23, 24, 25 and on August 30, 31, 2024.
Provisional answer keys were also released in phases. The last date to raise objections against the answer key of the last exam day was September 19.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on UP Police Constsble result 2024 date and time.
How to check UP Police Constable result 2024?
- After the result announcement, go to uppbpb.gov.in.
- Open the result link displayed on the home page of the board's website.
- Find and open the Constable result link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit to check your result.
- Download and save a copy of the result document for later use.
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Final answer key and cut-off marks
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Along with the written test result, the board will release the final answer keys and category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates can check these at uppbpb.gov.in.
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: What is the official update on Constable result?
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: As per the UP CMO, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the board to announce the Constable recruitment exam result by October-end. The CM has asked to speed up the process of filling vacancies and to ensure that the sanctity of the examination is not compromised.
Therefore, candidates can expect their results within the next two days. As soon as the board officially confirms the result date and time, mode details will be shared here.
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Where to check results when announced?
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: After the official announcement of results, candidates will be able to access their individual scorecards on the board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in. They will have to log in to their accounts using their credentials mentioned on the admit cards.
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPRPB results expected by this date
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the Constable recruitment exam results on or before October 31, 2024.