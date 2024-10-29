UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPRPB result expected soon, check latest updates

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPRPB expected to announce results on or before October 31 (HT Photo)

UP Police Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the UP Police Constable written exam results within the next two days. When declared, candidates can check it at uppbpb.gov.in. According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the board to announce the result by October-end.

The CM has asked to expedite the process of filling vacancies ensuring that the sanctity of the examination is not compromised, the CMO recently said.

The UPPRPB is likely to announce the result date and time through an official notification on its website.

Along with the result, the board will announce category-wise cut-off marks for the written examination and the final answer key.

How to check UP Police Constable result 2024?

Go to uppbpb.gov.in. Go to the results page. Open the Constable recruitment exam result link. Enter your login credentials. Submit and check your result.

One of the largest examination in the country, the UPPRPB conducted the Constable written test for around 48 lakh candidates in two phases – on August 23, 24, 25 and on August 30, 31, 2024.

Provisional answer keys were also released in phases. The last date to raise objections against the answer key of the last exam day was September 19.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on UP Police Constsble result 2024 date and time.