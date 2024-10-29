Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: CSBC results awaited at csbc.bihar.gov.in

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live Updates: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will announce the Bihar Police Constable result 2024 in due course of time. Recently, the board changed its official website to csbc.bihar.gov.in from csbc.bih.nic.in. All future updates about recruitments conducted by the board, including the Constable results, will be announced on the board's new website. ...Read More

The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was held in pen and paper mode on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28. The test took place in 38 districts across the state.

Candidates were allowed to enter the exam hall from 10:30 am onwards, 1.5 hours before the exam. They were allowed to exit the exam hall only after the OMR sheets were sealed. Mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches were banned inside the exam hall.

The board is expected to share the provisional answer keys and invite objections from candidates before announcing the result.

Along with the results, the board will also share the category-wise cut-off marks.

Steps to check Bihar Police Constable result 2024

After the result declaration, go to the commission's new website, csbc.bihar.gov.in

Open the Constable written exam result link given under the Bihar Police tab.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and check your result.

The Constable recruitment examination was originally scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15, 2023. The October 1 exam was cancelled and the other two exams were postponed following reports of candidates taking aid of unfair means during the first exam day.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CSBC Bihar Police Constable result date and time.