Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: CSBC result awaited at csbc.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The result of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination 2024 is awaited. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will announce it on the new official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. In a recent notification, the board said it has changed the official website to csbc.bihar.gov.in from csbc.bih.nic.in and all further updates will be shared there....Read More
Candidates will get the Bihar Police Constable result 2024 on the designated page on the new website. To download scorecards, candidates will be required to use their individual login credentials.
Along with the result, the board is also expected to share the category-wise cut-off marks. The provisional answer key of the written test is also awaited.
The Bihar Police Constable written exam was held in pen and paper mode on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 in 38 districts of the state.
Candidates were allowed to enter the exam venue 1.5 hours before the exam's start time – 10:30 am. They were allowed to exit after the OMR sheets were sealed. Mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches were banned.
Steps to check Bihar Police Constable Result 2024
- Go to the official website of Bihar Police Constable result - csbc.bihar.gov.in
- Open the Bihar Police tab
- Open the Constable result link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and check your result.
Originally, the test was scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15, 2023. The October 1 exam was cancelled and the other two exams were postponed following reports of candidates using unfair means.
Check the latest updates on Bihar Police constable result date, time, answer key below.
