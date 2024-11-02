Edit Profile
    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: CSBC result awaited at csbc.bihar.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 2, 2024 12:35 PM IST
    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will announce it on the new official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.
    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The result will be announced on the new official website of CSBC, csbc.bihar.gov.in (Screenshot)
    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The result will be announced on the new official website of CSBC, csbc.bihar.gov.in (Screenshot)

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The result of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination 2024 is awaited. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will announce it on the new official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. In a recent notification, the board said it has changed the official website to csbc.bihar.gov.in from csbc.bih.nic.in and all further updates will be shared there....Read More

    Candidates will get the Bihar Police Constable result 2024 on the designated page on the new website. To download scorecards, candidates will be required to use their individual login credentials.

    Along with the result, the board is also expected to share the category-wise cut-off marks. The provisional answer key of the written test is also awaited.

    The Bihar Police Constable written exam was held in pen and paper mode on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 in 38 districts of the state.

    Candidates were allowed to enter the exam venue 1.5 hours before the exam's start time – 10:30 am. They were allowed to exit after the OMR sheets were sealed. Mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches were banned.

    Steps to check Bihar Police Constable Result 2024

    1. Go to the official website of Bihar Police Constable result - csbc.bihar.gov.in
    2. Open the Bihar Police tab
    3. Open the Constable result link.
    4. Enter your login details.
    5. Submit and check your result.

    Originally, the test was scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15, 2023. The October 1 exam was cancelled and the other two exams were postponed following reports of candidates using unfair means.

    Check the latest updates on Bihar Police constable result date, time, answer key below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 2, 2024 12:35 PM IST

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Why were the exams cancelled

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Originally, the test was scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15, 2023. The October 1 exam was cancelled and the other two exams were postponed following reports of candidates using unfair means.

    Nov 2, 2024 12:31 PM IST

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Steps to check

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live:

    Visit the official website of Bihar Police Constable result - csbc.bihar.gov.in

    Open the Bihar Police tab

    Open the Constable result link.

    Enter your login details.

    Submit and check your result.

    Nov 2, 2024 12:25 PM IST

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: What were banned at the exam centres

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches were banned.

    Nov 2, 2024 12:20 PM IST

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Exam dates

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Bihar Police Constable written exam was held in pen and paper mode on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 in 38 districts of the state.

    Nov 2, 2024 12:15 PM IST

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: What else expected along with the results

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Along with the result, the board is also expected to share the category-wise cut-off marks. The provisional answer key of the written test is also awaited.

    Nov 2, 2024 12:10 PM IST

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Change in official website

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: In a recent notification, the board said it has changed the official website to csbc.bihar.gov.in from csbc.bih.nic.in and all further updates will be shared on the new website.

    Nov 2, 2024 12:06 PM IST

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Official website

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will announce the results on the new official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

    Nov 2, 2024 11:16 AM IST

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Exam was held in August

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The CSBC conducted the Bihar Police Constable written exam in pen and paper mode on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 in 38 districts of the state.

    Nov 2, 2024 11:00 AM IST

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Results awaited

    Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The results of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination are awaited. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will announce the results at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

