CSBC new website launched, Bihar Police Constable result to be released at csbc.bihar.gov.in

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has announced that its official website, which previously was ‘csbc.bih.nic.in’ has been changed to ‘csbc.bihar.gov.in’. All new information, including the much-awaited Bihar Police Constable result 2024 will be shared on the new website, the board said. Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: The new official website of CSBC is csbc.bihar.gov.in (screenshot)

The written examination for Bihar Police Constable vacancies was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 at 38 districts across the state in pen and paper mode.

The CSBC may also release provisional answer keys of the examination and invite objections from candidates.

Ahead of the results, the board is expected to release answer keys of the written test and invite objections from candidates.

The final answer key, if provided, and category-wise cut-off marks for the written examination will be shared along with the results.

How to check Bihar Police Constable result 2024

Go to the commission's new website, csbc.bihar.gov.in

Go to the Bihar Police tab.

Open the Constable written exam result page.

Enter your login details, if required

Submit and check your result.

The Constable recruitment examination, which was originally scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15, 2023 was cancelled a day after the first day of the exam took place.

After the October 1 exam, the board issued a public notice saying the October 1 exam (both shifts) had been cancelled and October 7, 15 exams were postponed until further orders.

The re-exam was taken under strict precautionary measures to ensure no candidates can take advantage of any unfair means.

Candidates were allowed to enter the exam hall from 10:30 am onwards, 1.5 hours before the exam's start time. They were allowed to exit the exam hall only after the OMR sheets were sealed.

Mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches were prohibited inside the exam hall.