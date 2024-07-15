Bihar Police Constable admit card 2024 out on csbc.bih.nic.in, direct link to download

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has issued admit cards for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination 2024 (advertisement number 01/2023). Candidates who have applied for the test can download their admit cards from the board's website, csbc.bih.nic.in. The direct link and other details are given below. Bihar Police Constable admit card 2024 released on csbc.bih.nic.in

Registration ID, mobile number and date of birth will be required to download the admit card.

Direct link to download Bihar Police Constable exam admit card

The test will be held at 38 districts across the state on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28.

Candidates will find their roll numbers, exam centre name and address, and other important exam-day guidelines on the admit cards.

On the exam day, the candidates must bring a printout of the admit card along with a valid photo ID. Check the notification here for more information.

The board said candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall from 10:30 a.m. onwards (1.5 hours before the starting time) and will be allowed to exit only after the OMR sheets are sealed at the end of the examination.

It added that pens to mark the OMR sheet will be provided along with the question papers.

The board said mobile phones, Bluetooth, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches are not permitted inside the exam hall.

The recruitment examination of Constables in Bihar Police was postponed in October, 2023.

It was scheduled for October 1, 7 and 15 but after the October 1 exam was held, the board issued a public notice saying the October 1 exam (both shifts) has been cancelled.

It also postponed exams of October 7 and 15 until further orders and said fresh dates will be announced later.