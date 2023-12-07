Bihar Police Constable examination postponed in October, new dates likely soon on csbc.bih.nic.in

The recruitment examination of Constables in Bihar Police was postponed in October, 2023 and the board is expected to release revised dates for it on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. Bihar Police Constable examination new dates likely soon (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the original schedule, these exams were to take place on October 1, 7 and 15 but only October 1 exam was held.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

On October 3, the board issued a public notice in which it informed that the examination held on October 1 (both shifts) have been cancelled. This, the board said, has been done as many students took help of unfair means during the examination.

It also postponed exams of October 7 and 15 until further orders and said fresh dates will be announced later on the website and through newspapers.

Three month since then, no fresh notice has been issued in this regard.

The board may also release new admit cards.

Bihar Police Constable admit card was issued previously, but with exams being shifted to new dates, fresh admit cards are expected.

This recruitment drive is for a total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police.

CSBC Bihar Police constable new dates: How to check

Go to the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the Bihar Police tab.

Open the notification on new exam dates for Bihar Police Constable recruitment.

Download the PDF and check new exam dates.