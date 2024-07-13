CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 revised dates out for 21391 posts, admit card releasing on July 15

Central Selection Board of Constable has announced CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 revised dates. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the dates on the official notice available on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 new dates out for 21391 posts

As per the official notice, the written examination will be conducted on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28, 2024. The examination will be held in single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm. All the appearing candidates will have to report to the exam centre by 9.30 am on all days. The examination will be conducted to in 38 districts across the state and will fill 21391 posts in the organization.

The admit card for the post will be out on July 15, 2024. The link to download the hall ticket will be available on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials (registration ID/mobile number) ready as this information will be required to download the document.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled and conducted on October 1, 7 and 15, 2023, which was later cancelled. About the cancellation, CBSE said that during both shifts held on October 1, a large number of candidates were found cheating after which both shifts held on that day were cancelled. Further, exams scheduled for October 7 and 15 have been postponed until further notice. At least 100 impostors and members of solver gangs were arrested from various districts in Bihar.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023: How to check notice

All the candidates who will appear for the examination can follow the steps given below to download the revised dates notice.

Go to the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Go to the Bihar Police tab.

Open the notification regarding revised exam dates.

Download the PDF and check new exam dates.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSBC.