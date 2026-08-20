SSC MTS Exam 2026: PET/PST exam to be held from August 24 to August 31, check notice here
SSC MTS Exam 2026 dates for PET/PST has been announced. The exam will be held in August 2026. Check the details here.
Staff Selection Commission has announced the PET/PST dates for the SSC MTS Exam 2026. Candidates who have appeared and passed the written examination can check the PET/PST dates from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
The Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test will be conducted from August 24 to August 31, 2026. Those candidates who have passed the written examination are eligible to appear for PET/PST.
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The official notice reads, "Candidates may refer to the result published by the Commission on 03.08.2026 for short listing the candidates for PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar MTS (NT) & Havaldar Examination 2025. In this connection, CBIC has informed that PET/PST for the Havaldar post will be conducted at various centres of CBIC across the country from 24.08.2026 to 31.08.2026."
The admit card for PET/PST will be issued by the respective Regional Office of the Commission before the ibid schedule.
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SSC MTS Exam 2026: How to download PST/PET admit card
Once the admit card is out, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of regional SSC.
2. Click on SSC MTS PET/PST admit card link available on the home page.
3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
4. Your admit card will be displayed.
5. Check the admit card and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The examination was held from February 4 to 20, 2026. The computer-based exam was held from at various centres across the country. The exam consisted of two sessions- Session 1 and 2. Session 1 had 40 questions of 120 marks on Numerical and Mathematical Ability and Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving. Session 2 had 50 questions of 150 marks on General Awareness and English language and Comprehension. The candidates got 45 minutes to complete Session-I and Session II.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More