The Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 final phase schedule. Candidates who have to appear for the counselling round can check the schedule on the official website of APCFSS at cap.apcfss.in. AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Final phase schedule out at cap.apcfss.in, registration begins tomorrow

The registration process for phase 3 will begin on September 9 and will end on September 11, 2026. The verification of uploaded certificates at HLCs will be done from September 9 to September 12, 2026. The option entry can be done from September 9 to September 12, 2026.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 choice locking facility begins today at mcc.nic.in, steps here

Candidates can change the options on September 13, 2026. The allotment of seats will be done on September 16, 2026.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the college from September 16 to September 19, 2026.

UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 releasing today at upneet.gov.in, here’s how to check

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: How to apply Those candidates who could not get a seat in the previous rounds of counselling can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of APCFSS at cap.apcfss.in. Click on AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 final phase link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Documents needed to apply The documents needed to apply for the counselling process is given here.

1. EAPCET hall ticket

2. EAPCET rank card

3. SSC marks memo

4. Intermediate marks memo

5. Bridge course certificate for intermediate vocational candidates

6. 6th class to intermediate study certificates

7. Caste certificate, Minority Certificate (If applicable)

8. Transfer Certificate

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.