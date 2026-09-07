UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 releasing today at upneet.gov.in, here’s how to check
UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 will be released today, September 7, 2026. The steps to check the allotment result is given here.
The Uttar Pradesh government will release the UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 on September 7, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the result through the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.
The allotment letters and admission process can be downloaded from September 8 to September 14, 2026.
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All those candidates who have applied for the counselling round can follow the steps given below to check the seat allotment result.
UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check
- Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.
- Click on the UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.
- Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 registration to begin at mcc.nic.in, here's how to apply
As per the information bulletin, Candidates allotted/admitted to government and private medical/dental colleges through the first round of counselling will have the facility of free exit. That is, if a candidate does not take admission after being allotted through the first round of counselling, his/her security deposit will not be confiscated. A candidate who has received the free exit facility from the first round of counselling can participate again in the second or third round of counselling.
In case a candidate who has been allotted a seat through the first round of counselling wishes to resign, he/she can resign two days before the choice filling period for the second round of counselling begins.
AACCC AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in, direct link here
In such a situation, the candidate will be granted a free exit, meaning their entire security deposit will be returned. Furthermore, all fees deposited at that time, except for the admission fee for government medical/dental colleges, will be refunded, and the tuition fees deposited at that time for private medical/dental colleges will be refunded. If any candidate admitted from the first round resigns after the date and time fixed for counselling of the first round, then the provisions of resignation related to counselling of the second round will be applicable to such candidates.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UP NEET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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