The Uttar Pradesh government will release the UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 on September 7, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the result through the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 releasing today at upneet.gov.in, here’s how to check (Pexels/Representational Image)

The allotment letters and admission process can be downloaded from September 8 to September 14, 2026.

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All those candidates who have applied for the counselling round can follow the steps given below to check the seat allotment result.

UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. Click on the UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 registration to begin at mcc.nic.in, here's how to apply

As per the information bulletin, Candidates allotted/admitted to government and private medical/dental colleges through the first round of counselling will have the facility of free exit. That is, if a candidate does not take admission after being allotted through the first round of counselling, his/her security deposit will not be confiscated. A candidate who has received the free exit facility from the first round of counselling can participate again in the second or third round of counselling.

In case a candidate who has been allotted a seat through the first round of counselling wishes to resign, he/she can resign two days before the choice filling period for the second round of counselling begins.

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In such a situation, the candidate will be granted a free exit, meaning their entire security deposit will be returned. Furthermore, all fees deposited at that time, except for the admission fee for government medical/dental colleges, will be refunded, and the tuition fees deposited at that time for private medical/dental colleges will be refunded. If any candidate admitted from the first round resigns after the date and time fixed for counselling of the first round, then the provisions of resignation related to counselling of the second round will be applicable to such candidates.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UP NEET.