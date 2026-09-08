The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC ESE 2026 interview schedule. Candidates who want to appear for the personality tests (interviews) of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026 can check the official notice on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE 2026 interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check personality test dates here (HT)

As per the official notice, the interview session will be held on September 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, October 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28 and 30, 2026. The interviews will be held in two sessions- the first session from 9 am and the second session from 1 pm.

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A total of 1336 candidates have been selected for the interview round. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 1336 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://upsconline.nic.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will be entertained.

The candidates appearing for the interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the interview, which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

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UPSC ESE 2026 interview schedule: How to download To check the interview schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC ESE 2026 interview schedule link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to check the dates and time. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Those candidates who have passed the main examination are eligible to appear for the interview round. The Engineering Main exam was held on June 21, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Check interview schedule here