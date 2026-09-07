The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has opened the correction window again for CTET September 2026. Candidates who want to make changes or corrections in the application form of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can do so through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET September 2026: Correction window opens again ctet.nic.in, direct link to make changes here (HT file)

The correction window will remain open till September 10, 2026. Candidates who had successfully submitted their applications during the earlier application window from 11.05.2026 to 10.06.2026 may also make corrections in their particulars, as applicable, during the above correction window.

Direct link to make corrections

CTET September 2026: How to make corrections To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on the CTET September 2026 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit, and your application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the corrections where necessary.

6. Once done, download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This is the second time the correction window has opened. Earlier, the correction window was opened on June 16 and was closed on June 18, 2026.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026 to be published this year onwards, where & how to check provisional key

The CTET September 2026 examination will comprise two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper II will be held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and Paper I will be held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II (Morning) and at 12:30 PM for Paper– I (Evening) i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 09:30 AM in PAPER-II (Morning) and after 02:30 PM in PAPER- I (Evening) shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.

The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.

Official Notice Here