Delhi CM Atishi announces public holiday on Chhat Pooja, schools to be closed on November 7

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 03, 2024 11:10 AM IST

This announcement means that all educational institutions in Delhi—including schools, colleges, and universities—will be closed for the day.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has officially declared November 7 a public holiday in recognition of Chhat Pooja, an important festival celebrated by many in the national capital region. This announcement means that all educational institutions in Delhi—including schools, colleges, and universities—will be closed for the day. Delhi news today live updates

Delhi CM Atishi announces public holiday on Chhat Pooja, schools to be closed(Representative image)
Delhi CM Atishi announces public holiday on Chhat Pooja, schools to be closed(Representative image)

The chief minister made the announcement in her official X page. “I am happy to inform you that the Delhi government has decided that there will be a holiday on 7 November for the festival of Chhath, so that all the brothers and sisters of Purvanchal can celebrate the festival with pomp and show,” she wrote in Hindi.

The official order attached to the post reads, ‘Chhat Pooja’ is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, the government of NCT of Delhi has decided to declare 7th November, 2024 as public holiday on account of ‘Chhat Pooja’.

Delhi's air continues to be ‘very poor’

Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350 on Sunday, raising health concerns for residents.

Also read: Delhi pollution 65 times above WHO acceptable limit just days after Diwali

The AQI of Delhi was recorded at 364 at 7 am on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

New Moti Bagh recorded an AQI of 352, RK Puram at 380, Vivek Vihar at 388, Dwarka Sector 8 at 385, and Lodhi Road at 330. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels.

The AQI in Nehru Nagar and Anand Vihar remained in the "Severe" category on Sunday, with 431 and 427 AQI recorded at 7.00 am. In Burari, the AQI stood at 385.

An AQI is considered as "poor" between 200 and 300, "very poor" at 301-400, "severe" at 401-450 and 450 and above, is “severe plus.”

As per the guidelines by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas, state governments in the NCR can decide to discontinue physical classes in schools and conduct online classes if the air quality drops to the severe category (401-450).

As of now, there is no government order regarding closure of schools on Monday in Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get latest news on Education, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live, CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
