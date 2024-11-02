AAP MP Swati Maliwal offers CM Atishi 'black' polluted water: ‘Just a sample’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Saturday alleged that contaminated water was being supplied to people of Delhi in areas like Sagarpur and Dwarka and warned chief minister Atishi to fix water supply in the national capital in the next 15 days, news agency ANI reported. Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal pours dirty water, allegedly brought from the house of an army officer in Dwarka, outside Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's residence, in New Delhi.(PTI)

In a symbolic protest, Maliwal also brought a bottle of “black” contaminated water and placed it in front of the chief minister's residence.

“I went to a house and black water was being supplied there. I filled that black water in a bottle, and I brought that water here, at the Chief Minister's residence,” Maliwal said. Atishi is also Delhi's water minister.

The Rajya Sabha MP also alleged inaction on the part of the Delhi government and said the bottle of water she bought was just a “sample” of pollution in Delhi.

“Since 2015 we have been hearing that next year, everything will be fine. That black water which I have brought - they have no shame, will Delhi drink this? I warned the Chief Minister - this was just a sample. If within fifteen days she does not fix the water supply of the entire Delhi, I will bring a whole tanker full of such water. I am leaving this water for her. She can bathe with this water, drink this water or purify her sins,” Maliwal added.

She also alleged that Atishi was busy holding “ten press conferences every day” instead of addressing real issues of people in Delhi. “Chhath Puja is coming. Today was Govardhan Puja, yesterday was Diwali and this is the condition of Delhi... Who can drink this water and live? Who can stay alive after drinking this water?,” Maliwal asked.

AAP blames BJP

AAP MLA Vinay Mishra, the new Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), had accused the BJP of crippling the functions of the civic agency. He also vowed to work “relentlessly” to address the water and sewer issues faced by Delhi's residents.

“They (BJP) interfered in every department, affecting pensions, doctors' salaries, Mohalla Clinic tests, medicines, data entry operators in hospitals, and bus marshal appointments, dismissing everyone they could to stop the work. They even paralyzed the DJB, restricting both water supply and sewer cleaning. But now that Arvind Kejriwal is back, we are addressing issues at a rapid pace,” Mishra said.

(With agency inputs)