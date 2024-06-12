TS TET Result 2024: TS TET results declared at tstet2024.aptonline.in, direct link to check here

School Education Department, Telangana has declared TS TET Result 2024 on June 12, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results on the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET Result 2024 Live Updates TS TET Result 2024: TS TET results declared, direct link to check here (HT file)

TS-TET-2024 was conducted online as computer based test between May 20 to June 3, 2024 in the 11 districts across the state. The exam was conducted in two sessions- Session 1 from 9 am to 11.30 am and Session 2 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

TS TET Result 2024: How to check

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS TET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Click on TG TET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The criteria for considering pass in TS TET is 60% and above for General category, 50% and above for BC and 40% and above for SC/ ST/ Differently abled (PH)*. The validity period of TS-TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.