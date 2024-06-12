 TS TET Result 2024: TS TET results declared at tstet2024.aptonline.in, direct link to check here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TS TET Result 2024: TS TET results declared at tstet2024.aptonline.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 12, 2024 01:10 PM IST

TS TET Result 2024 declared. The direct link to check TS TET results is given here.

School Education Department, Telangana has declared TS TET Result 2024 on June 12, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results on the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET Result 2024 Live Updates

TS TET Result 2024: TS TET results declared, direct link to check here (HT file)
TS TET Result 2024: TS TET results declared, direct link to check here (HT file)

TS-TET-2024 was conducted online as computer based test between May 20 to June 3, 2024 in the 11 districts across the state. The exam was conducted in two sessions- Session 1 from 9 am to 11.30 am and Session 2 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

TS TET Result 2024: How to check

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TS TET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.
  • Click on TG TET Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The criteria for considering pass in TS TET is 60% and above for General category, 50% and above for BC and 40% and above for SC/ ST/ Differently abled (PH)*. The validity period of TS-TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / TS TET Result 2024: TS TET results declared at tstet2024.aptonline.in, direct link to check here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On