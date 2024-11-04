IBPS RRB PO Mains result out at ibps.in, links to check officer scale 1, 2, 3 marks here

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the RRB PO Mains results. Candidates who have appeared for the Mains examination for Officers scale, 1, 2, 3 vacancies can check the IBPS RRB PO Mains result at ibps.in. The direct link is given below. IBPS RRB PO Mains result out at ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO result 2024 direct link

The Officer Scale I main examination and the single online examination for Officer Scale II and III vacancies was held on September 29, 2024.

The main examination paper for Officer Scale I posts had 200 questions for 200 marks. The exam duration was 120 minutes.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024: How to download

Go to ibps.in.

Open the RRB Clerk Officers Scale 1 or 2 or 3 result link, as required.

Enter your login credentials-registration number and roll number along with password and date of birth.

Submit and check your result.

This recruitment drive is being held for 9923 group A officers (scale-I, II, and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose) vacancies at the regional rural banks.

IBPS Clerk exam name changed

The IBPS on Monday also announced that the recruitment examination for clerks will be now called the recruitment examination for customer service associate (IBPS CSA instead of IBPS Clerk).

“As per the decision of the Competent Authority, there is a change in the designation nomenclature for the Clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks. Consequently, the existing designation of Clerks has been changed to “Customer Service Associate” (CSA) and this change in designation is effective from 01.04.2024. Henceforth, the CRP CLERKS–XIV shall be construed and read as CRP-CSA-XIV [Common Recruitment Process for recruitment of Customer Service Associates (CSA)],” the official notification reads.