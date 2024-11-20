Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UGC NET December 2024 registration begins, link to apply at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 20, 2024 08:52 AM IST

UGC NET December 2024: The online registration process has started. Get the direct link to apply and other details here.

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024. Candidates can apply for UGC NET December 2024 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The application deadline is December 11.

UGC NET December 2024 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.ac.in (official website screenshot)
UGC NET December 2024 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.ac.in (official website screenshot)

UGC NET December 2024: Important dates

Last date to apply: December 10 (11:50 pm)

Last date for submission of examination fee: December 11 (up to 11:50 pm)

Correction in the particulars in the online application form: December 12 to 13 (11:50 pm)

Announcement of exam city: To be intimated later

Downloading of admit card: To be intimated later

Exam dates: January 1 to 19, 2025 (detailed schedule later)

Provisional, final answer key: To be announced later

UGC NET December 2024 application fee is 1,150 for general or unreserved category candidates. For general EWS and OBC-NCL candidates, the application fee is 600. For SC, ST, PwD and third gender candidates, the application fee is 325.

UGC NET is a national-level test to determine the eligibility for:

(i) Award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as assistant professor

(ii) Appointment as assistant professor and admission to PhD and

(iii) Admission to Ph.D. only

in universities and colleges in India.

in Indian universities and colleges.

The NTA will conduct UGC NET December 2024 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET December 2024: Direct link to apply

A candidate is allowed to submit only one application form. Before applying, they have been asked to read and follow the instructions in the information bulletin. Candidates who do not follow the instructions will be disqualified, NTA said.

Also read: 'Ayurveda Biology’ is now a subject in UGC NET exam, check details

In the case of any difficulty while applying for the UGC NET December examination, candidates can contact the agency at its helpline numbers – 011- 40759000 and 011-69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

They can visit the NTA websites – nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //