UGC NET December 2024 registration begins, link to apply at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024. Candidates can apply for UGC NET December 2024 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The application deadline is December 11. UGC NET December 2024 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.ac.in (official website screenshot)

UGC NET December 2024: Important dates

Last date to apply: December 10 (11:50 pm)

Last date for submission of examination fee: December 11 (up to 11:50 pm)

Correction in the particulars in the online application form: December 12 to 13 (11:50 pm)

Announcement of exam city: To be intimated later

Downloading of admit card: To be intimated later

Exam dates: January 1 to 19, 2025 (detailed schedule later)

Provisional, final answer key: To be announced later

UGC NET December 2024 application fee is ₹1,150 for general or unreserved category candidates. For general EWS and OBC-NCL candidates, the application fee is ₹600. For SC, ST, PwD and third gender candidates, the application fee is ₹325.

UGC NET is a national-level test to determine the eligibility for:

(i) Award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as assistant professor

(ii) Appointment as assistant professor and admission to PhD and

(iii) Admission to Ph.D. only

in universities and colleges in India.

The NTA will conduct UGC NET December 2024 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET December 2024: Direct link to apply

A candidate is allowed to submit only one application form. Before applying, they have been asked to read and follow the instructions in the information bulletin. Candidates who do not follow the instructions will be disqualified, NTA said.

In the case of any difficulty while applying for the UGC NET December examination, candidates can contact the agency at its helpline numbers – 011- 40759000 and 011-69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

They can visit the NTA websites – nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.