UGC NET December exam date, notification soon, commission adds new subject

UGC NET December 2024: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday announced that, starting from the December 2024 session, Ayurveda Biology will be added as a subject to the National Eligibility Test (NET). The detailed syllabus for the exam can be checked at ugcnetonline.in, the commission said.

The decision was taken at the 581st meeting of the commission held on June 25, following a report by an expert committee.

The detailed schedule and notification for the UGC NET December examination are expected soon on the official website.

About June re-exam results

The UGC NET June re-exam took place on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5.

The agency released provisional and final answer keys ahead of the result announcement. Some questions were dropped from the final answer key, for which the National Testing Agency (NTA) awarded full marks to all those candidates who attempted the dropped questions.

A total of 11,21,225 candidates registered for the exam but only 6,84,224 out of them appeared. Data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) showed 4,37,001 candidates were absent in the re-test.

Of the total candidates registered for the examination, 6,35,588 were female, 4,85,578 were male and 59 were third gender candidates, the agency said.

A total of 4,970 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), 53,694 for Assistant Professor only and 1,12,070 for PhD admissions only.

Along with the result, NTA also announced category and subject-wise cut-off marks.