UGC NET December 2024 notification: Where and how to check when released, check details here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to soon release the official notification for the UGC NET December 2024. When out, candidates who wish to apply for the examination can check the notification on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET December 2024 notification: Here's where and how to check when released. (HT file)

The UGC NET December 2024 notification is expected to include details such as the examination schedule, important dates, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, selection process and more.

The application process for UGC NET December 2024 will also begin once the notification is released.

UGC NET December 2024 notification: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the UGC NET December 2024 notification:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the home page, click on the UGC NET December 2024 notification link available under the ‘Public Notices' section. Download the notification. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, the NTA declared UGC NET June Result 2024 on October 17. A total of 11,21225 candidates had registered for the examination, out of which 684,224 candidates appeared.

Out of the total number of candidates who appeared, 4970 candidates qualified for JRF, 53694 candidates have qualified for Assistant Professor only, and 1,12,070 candidates have qualified for PhD only.

The UGC NET June examination was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Worth mentioning here, UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.