RRB NTPC UG 2024 correction window closes today at rrbapply.gov.in, here's how to make modifications

The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB, will close the application correction window for RRB NTPC on Wednesday, November 6. Candidates who wish to make modification in their application forms can do so on the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB NTPC UG 2024 correction window closes today at rrbapply.gov.in. (Representative image)

Notably, the window to make corrections on the application form was opened from October 30, 2024.

The registrations for the RRB NTPC 2024 closed on October 27, 2024, and candidates could make the online fee payment from October 28 to 29.

Also read: UPPSC PCS, RO, ARO exam dates announced at uppsc.up.nic.in

It may be mentioned here that the recruitment examination will be conducted for a total of 11,558 graduate and undergraduate posts.

Of these, 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts, and 8,113 are for graduate-level posts.

Also read: Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here's how to download at bseh.org.in

Meanwhile, the schedule for the RRB NTPC 2024 examination is yet to be released.

RRB NTPC 2024: How to make corrections in application form

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to make corrections on their application forms

Visit the official website RRBs. On the home page, click on RRB NTPC 2024 application correction link. Enter your log in credentials and click on submit. Make corrections on the application forms as required. Save the changes and submit the modifications. Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Also read: UPSC NDA, NA (I) Results 2024: Marks of recommended candidates released at upsc.gov.in, check via direct link

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.