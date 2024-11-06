UPSC NDA, NA (I) Results 2024: Marks of recommended candidates released at upsc.gov.in, check via direct link

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the marks of recommended candidates for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024. Qualifying candidates can check their scores on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA, NA (I) Results 2024: Marks of recommended candidates are out at upsc.gov.in.

Notably, A total of 641 candidates had been selected based on the results of the written examination conducted on April 21, 2024.

This was followed by interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 153rd Course and Naval Academy for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The commission, through the recruitment examinations, aims to fill up 400 posts in the organization. Of these, 208 vacancies are available in the Army, 42 posts are available in the Navy, 120 posts in the Air Force, and 30 vacancies in the Naval Academy.

UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2024: Here's how to check marks

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the marks:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. On the home page, go to the ‘What’s New' section and click on the link that reads, “Marks of Recommended Candidates: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024." A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their marks distribution. Download the page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.