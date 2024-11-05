Menu Explore
General Knowledge Quiz: Work on your strategies to score well in exams

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 05, 2024 07:27 PM IST

Strategising on what is important and implementing it can help in covering the portion.

Students preparing for competitive exams might wonder how to complete the portion in very little preparation time. Strategising on what is important and implementing it can help in covering the portion. This can give students the confidence to appear for the exam and score well.

Students preparing for competitive exams might wonder how to complete the portion in very little preparation time. (File photo)
Students preparing for competitive exams might wonder how to complete the portion in very little preparation time. (File photo)

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. Pranahita Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in which state?

a) Karnataka

b) Andhra Pradesh

c) Telangana

II. K-rail is the rail project of which of the following states?

a) Kerala

b) Karnataka

c) Uttar Pradesh

III. Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched on 24th April 2022, with an objective to?

a) Save animals

b) Conserve water

c) Save the forest

IV. National Unity Day is celebrated on?

a) December 31

b) November 31

c) October 31

V. Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS) is located in which state?

a) Odisha

b) Maharashtra

c) Goa

VI. The five-day festival of lights, known as Tihar, is celebrated in which country?

a) Bhutan

b) Sri Lanka

c) Nepal

VII. ____________ launched the Deepam 2.0 scheme to provide free gas cylinders to eligible families, aiming to improve their quality of life. Name the state.

a) Tamil Nadu

b) Telangana

c) Andhra Pradesh

VIII. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is located in which state?

a) Uttarakhand

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Madhya Pradesh

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. China

II. Japan

III. March 23

IV. Assam

V. Saudi Arabia

VI. Visakhapatnam

VII. Justice Sanjiv Khanna

VIII. October 24

