General Knowledge Quiz: Work on your strategies to score well in exams
Strategising on what is important and implementing it can help in covering the portion.
Students preparing for competitive exams might wonder how to complete the portion in very little preparation time. Strategising on what is important and implementing it can help in covering the portion. This can give students the confidence to appear for the exam and score well.
Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.
I. Pranahita Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in which state?
a) Karnataka
b) Andhra Pradesh
c) Telangana
II. K-rail is the rail project of which of the following states?
a) Kerala
b) Karnataka
c) Uttar Pradesh
III. Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched on 24th April 2022, with an objective to?
a) Save animals
b) Conserve water
c) Save the forest
IV. National Unity Day is celebrated on?
a) December 31
b) November 31
c) October 31
V. Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS) is located in which state?
a) Odisha
b) Maharashtra
c) Goa
VI. The five-day festival of lights, known as Tihar, is celebrated in which country?
a) Bhutan
b) Sri Lanka
c) Nepal
VII. ____________ launched the Deepam 2.0 scheme to provide free gas cylinders to eligible families, aiming to improve their quality of life. Name the state.
a) Tamil Nadu
b) Telangana
c) Andhra Pradesh
VIII. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is located in which state?
a) Uttarakhand
b) Uttar Pradesh
c) Madhya Pradesh
Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.
Here are the answers for the previous quiz:
I. China
II. Japan
III. March 23
IV. Assam
V. Saudi Arabia
VI. Visakhapatnam
VII. Justice Sanjiv Khanna
VIII. October 24
