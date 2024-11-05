Staff Selection Commission has opened the SSC GD 2025 correction window on November 5, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 application form can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC GD 2025: Correction window opens at ssc.gov.in, make changes till November 7

The application form correction window opens today and will close on November 7, 2024.

The official notice reads, “In case, any correction/ change is required to be made in the already filled Online Application Form, the candidates may utilize the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ facility for the same. Request received after expiry of the above-mentioned correction window for any change/ correction/ modification in the Online Application Form through any mode of communications viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected.”

SSC GD 2025: How to make corrections

To make changes in the application form candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on login link and enter the required details.

Once done, the application form will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application form and make the required changes.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau is being held for 39,481 vacancies.

The registration process started on September 5 and ended on October 14, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.