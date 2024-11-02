SSC GD 2025: Commission issues notice about correction window, check details here

SSC GD 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has announced that the correction winow for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 will open on September 5 and close on September7. Candidates who are required to make changes to their SSC GD application forms can do it on ssc.gov.in. SSC GD 2025: Commission issues notice about correction window (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“…In case, any correction/ change is required to be made in the already filled Online Application Form, the candidates may utilize the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ facility for the same. Request received after expiry of the above-mentioned correction window for any change/ correction/ modification in the Online Application Form through any mode of communications viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected,” SSC said in the notification

The SSC closed the online application window for Constable (General Duty) recruitment examination on October 14. The recruitment examination will be held for 39,481 vacancies.

SSC GD 2025: Vacancy details

BSF: 15654 vacancies

CISF: 7145 vacancies

CRPF: 11541 vacancies

SSB: 819 vacancies

ITBP: 3017 vacancies

AR: 1248 vacancies

SSF: 35 vacancies

NCB: 22 vacancies

The minimum educational qualification for the Constable vacancies is Class 10 or Matriculation examination on or before January 1, 2025. On this cut-off date, the candidates should be at least 18 years and not more than 23 years old.

The recruitment process will consist of a computer-based examination (CBE), followed by physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

The CBT will be for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration will be 60 minutes.

The test will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

For further information about SSC GD 2024, candidates are advised to regularly check the commission's official website.