CAT 2025 admit card to release on November 5 at iimcat.ac.in, details here

CAT 2024: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will release admit cards for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2024 soon. When released, candidates can download it from the official website of the examination, iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2025 admit card will release on November 5 at iimcat.ac.in, (Representative image/Getty Images)

This year, the entrance test for IIMs and other business schools is scheduled to be held on November 24. As per the official notification, admit cards for CAT 2024 will be issued on November 5. The results of the entrance test will be declared in the second week of January.

To be eligible for the entrance test, candidates must have a bachelor's degree with 50 per cent or more marks or its equivalent CGPA. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, minimum marks are 45 per cent or its equivalent CGPA.

Candidates who are appearing for the final year degree examination and those who have already appeared for the degree examination and results are awaited are allowed to appear for the examination provisionally.

About CAT 2024 exam pattern

The test paper for CAT 2024 will have three sections –

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants).

The test duration is 120 minutes. To attempt each section, candidates will get 40 minutes. They will not be allowed to switch between sections.

CAT is held for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate-level Business courses offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Several non-IIM institutes also use the examination in their admission processes.

For IIM admission, after clearing the CAT exam, candidates will be required to appear in further selection rounds. They can check the admission policies of different IIMs on their respective official websites.