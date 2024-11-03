IIT GATE 2025 application correction deadline extended at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, admit card releasing on January 2

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has extended the GATE 2025 application correction window. Candidates want to make changes to their application forms for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 can now do so till November 10 on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. IIT GATE 2025 application correction deadline has been extended at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. (HT file image)

To make changes in name, date of birth, choice of exam city, change of existing paper, adding a second paper, among others, candidates will need to pay ₹500 per change.

The complete list can be checked here.

IIT Roorkee had earlier extended the deadline to apply with a late fee until October 11, 2024. The decision to extend the registration window was taken after the Institute received several requests from applicants.

GATE 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The examination will be held in two sessions- forenoon and afternoon on all exam dates.

There will be 30 test papers entirely objective type, and the test papers will be in English

IIT GATE 2025: Steps to make corrections

To make corrections on the applications, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Click on the link that reads, “Application rectification link is active now for GATE 2025. Check the fee charges for modifications, and click on the link provided to log in the new window. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Make the modifications as required and pay the subsequent fee. Submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates can visit the official website.