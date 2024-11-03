ITBP announces 526 SI, Constable vacancies; male, female candidates can apply from November 15

ITBP SI, Constable Recruitment 2024: The Indo-Tibetan Boarder Police Force (ITBPF) has issued a short notification for the recruitment of 526 Sub Inspector, Head Constable and Constable (Telecommunication) vacancies. The detailed advertisement will be published soon on the recruitment portal of ITBP, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. ITBP Recruitment 2024: Apply for 526 SI, Constable from November 15

The application window for ITBP SI and Constable (Telecommunication) recruitment, 2024 will begin on November 15 and end on December 14.

Both male and female candidates can apply for these SI (group B) and Constable, Head Constable (group C) vacancies. The recruitment will be done in a temporary basis.

Here is the gender and post-wise distribution of vacancies-

Sub-Inspector (Telecommunication): 92 vacancies (78 male and 14 female)

Head Constable (Telecommunication): 383 vacancies (325 male and 58 female)

Constable (Telecommunication): 51 vacancies (44 male and 7 female)

These vacancies are further distributed category-wise. Candidates can find more details below-

ITBP Constable, SI recruitment 2024: Vacancy details(Official notification published on newspaper)

Further, 10 per cent of the vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen (ESM). If vacancies reserved for ESM candidates remain unfilled due to the non-availability of eligible candidates, the same will be filled by non-ESM candidates, ITBP said.

For SI posts, the age of applicants should be between 20-25 years. For Head Constable, the age limit should be between 18-25 years and for Havaldar posts, the age of candidates should be between 18 to 23 years. The cut-off date for determining the age limit will be mentioned in the detailed notification.

Salary/pay matrix: For SI posts, it is ₹35,400-1,12,400 (level 6). For Head Constable, it is ₹25,500 to 81,100 (level 4) and for Constable, it is 21,700 to 69,100 (level 3).

The application fee is ₹200 for SI and ₹100 for Constable, Head Constable vacancies. Woman, ex-servicemen, SC and ST category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

For further information about ITBP Constable and SI (Telecommunication) recruitment 2024, candidates can visit the official website of the organisation.