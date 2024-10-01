ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 819 posts, direct link here

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force will close the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024 registration process on October 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Constable (Kitchen Services) can find the direct link through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 819 posts, link here

This recruitment drive will fill 819 vacancies in the Indo-Tibetan Boarder Police. Of these, 697 vacancies are for male candidates and 122 vacancies are for female candidates.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 or Matriculation from a recognised board. Further, they need to have studied NSQF level 1 course in Food Production or Kitchen from the National Skill Development Corporation or an institute recognised by the National Skill Development Corporation. The age limit should be between 18-25 years.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) is ₹100. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), female and ex-servicemen category candidates are not required to pay the application fee. The payment of fee should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ITBP.