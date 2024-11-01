General Knowledge Quiz: Keep yourself updated to ace in competitive exams

Staying updated and being informed about the latest developments around the globe is important for students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC CSE, SSC, etc. Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

I. Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a development strategy adopted by?

a) Sri Lanka

b) China

c) Russia

II. Mount Fuji is located in?

a) Maldives

b) Australia

c) Japan

III. World Meteorological Day is observed on?

a) March 23

b) January 22

c) March 22

IV. Bordoibam Bilmukh Wildlife Sanctuary is located in which state?

a) Meghalaya

b) Manipur

c) Assam

V. ____________________ has officially commenced construction on The Mukaab, a monumental cube-shaped building that will reach a height of 400 metres. If completed, it is set to become the world's largest structure. Name the country.

a) Germany

b) Saudi Arabia

c) France

VI. The 31st edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) was conducted in?

a) Kochi

b) Visakhapatnam

c) Mumbai

VII. Who is the next Chief Justice of India (CJI)?

a) Justice Sanjiv Khanna

b) Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud

c) Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

VIII. World Polio Day is observed on?

a) November 24

b) December 24

c) October 24

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. Football

II. September 8

III. Hyderabad

IV. Tuhin Kanta Pandey

V. Mexico

VI. International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

VII. Thoothukudi

VIII. India and China