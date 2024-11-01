General Knowledge Quiz: Keep yourself updated to ace in competitive exams
Staying updated about the latest developments around the globe is important for students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC CSE, SSC, etc.
Staying updated and being informed about the latest developments around the globe is important for students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC CSE, SSC, etc.
Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.
I. Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a development strategy adopted by?
a) Sri Lanka
b) China
c) Russia
II. Mount Fuji is located in?
a) Maldives
b) Australia
c) Japan
III. World Meteorological Day is observed on?
a) March 23
b) January 22
c) March 22
IV. Bordoibam Bilmukh Wildlife Sanctuary is located in which state?
a) Meghalaya
b) Manipur
c) Assam
Also Read: General Knowledge Quiz: Improve your learning skills to score better in exams
V. ____________________ has officially commenced construction on The Mukaab, a monumental cube-shaped building that will reach a height of 400 metres. If completed, it is set to become the world's largest structure. Name the country.
a) Germany
b) Saudi Arabia
c) France
VI. The 31st edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) was conducted in?
a) Kochi
b) Visakhapatnam
c) Mumbai
VII. Who is the next Chief Justice of India (CJI)?
a) Justice Sanjiv Khanna
b) Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud
c) Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai
VIII. World Polio Day is observed on?
a) November 24
b) December 24
c) October 24
Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.
Also Read: General Knowledge Quiz: Work smart to taste success in competitive exams
Here are the answers for the previous quiz:
I. Football
II. September 8
III. Hyderabad
IV. Tuhin Kanta Pandey
V. Mexico
VI. International Telecommunication Union (ITU)
VII. Thoothukudi
VIII. India and China
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News