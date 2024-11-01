Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

General Knowledge Quiz: Keep yourself updated to ace in competitive exams

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Nov 01, 2024 12:41 PM IST

Staying updated about the latest developments around the globe is important for students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC CSE, SSC, etc.

Staying updated and being informed about the latest developments around the globe is important for students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC CSE, SSC, etc.

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a development strategy adopted by?

a) Sri Lanka

b) China

c) Russia

II. Mount Fuji is located in?

a) Maldives

b) Australia

c) Japan

III. World Meteorological Day is observed on?

a) March 23

b) January 22

c) March 22

IV. Bordoibam Bilmukh Wildlife Sanctuary is located in which state?

a) Meghalaya

b) Manipur

c) Assam

Also Read: General Knowledge Quiz: Improve your learning skills to score better in exams

V. ____________________ has officially commenced construction on The Mukaab, a monumental cube-shaped building that will reach a height of 400 metres. If completed, it is set to become the world's largest structure. Name the country.

a) Germany

b) Saudi Arabia

c) France

VI. The 31st edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) was conducted in?

a) Kochi

b) Visakhapatnam

c) Mumbai

VII. Who is the next Chief Justice of India (CJI)?

a) Justice Sanjiv Khanna

b) Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud

c) Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

VIII. World Polio Day is observed on?

a) November 24

b) December 24

c) October 24

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Also Read: General Knowledge Quiz: Work smart to taste success in competitive exams

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. Football

II. September 8

III. Hyderabad

IV. Tuhin Kanta Pandey

V. Mexico

VI. International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

VII. Thoothukudi

VIII. India and China

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //