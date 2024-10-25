General Knowledge Quiz: Work smart to taste success in competitive exams

Students have heard it often from their teachers and parents to work hard in order to achieve success. Along with hard work, it is important that they also work smarter to succeed in competitive exams. Strategically planning and studying topics can help students go a long way while preparing. Strategically planning and studying topics can help students go a long way while preparing (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. Durand cup is associated with which sports?

a) Football

b) Cricket

c) Basketball

II. ‘International Literacy Day’ is observed on?

a) November 8

b) December 8

c) September 8

III. Golconda Fort is located in?

a) Hyderabad

b) Pune

c) Delhi

IV. Who is the new Finance Secretary of India?

a) Jitendra Kumar

b) T V Somananathan

c) Tuhin Kanta Pandey

V. Which country became the world's first country to allow voters to elect judges at all levels?

a) USA

b) Mexico

c) Australia

VI. Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2024 is published by?

a) United Nations (UN)

b) International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

c) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

VII. Tuticorin International Container Terminal was inaugurated in ?

a) Thoothukudi

b) Madurai

c) Chennai

VIII. The LAC is the demarcation that separates?

a) India and Bangladesh

b) India and Pakistan

c) India and China

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. Russia

II. Indian Army

III. Hong Kong

IV. Indian one-horned rhinoceros

V. New Delhi

VI. 105

VII. Indian Coast Guard

VIII. Giorgia Meloni