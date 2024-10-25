SSC releases important notice for PwD/ PwBD candidates, check details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notice regarding the Assistance of Scribe to PwD/ PwBD Candidates or SSC’s Scribe Procedure on the official website. A candidate applying for an examination cannot act as a scribe for another candidate in the same examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs), the commission provides the facility of compensatory time and assistance of scribe to eligible candidates i.e. disability of not less than 40% in accordance with guidelines.

In the case of PwBD candidates in the category of blindness, locomotor disability (Both Arms affected-BA) and Cerebral Palsy, if they desire the facility of a scribe is provided, informed the commission.

“ In case of remaining categories of persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), the facility of scribe will be provided on production of a certificate at the time of examination to the effect that the person concerned has physical limitation to write, and scribe is essential to write examination on his behalf, from the Chief Medical Officer/ Civil Surgeon/ Medical Superintendent of a Government health care institution as per proforma at Annexure-I,” mentioned the notice.

Candidates need to note that the facility of scribe/ passage reader will be provided to the PwBD/ PwD candidate only if they have opted for the same in the Online Application Form. The candidate will have the discretion of opting for their own scribe or to avail the facility of a scribe provided by the Commission.

In the case of own scribe:

A person shall be allowed to act as a scribe only after completing his/her One Time Registration (OTR) on the website of the Commission.

A scribe shall not assist more than one candidate in the same examination.

A candidate applying for an examination cannot act as a scribe for another candidate in the same examination.

The qualification of the scribe shall be one step below the qualification of the candidate taking the examination.

Violation of the above-mentioned conditions will invite cancellation of candidature, debarment as per rules, relevant action against the scribe and criminal action, if so required, mentioned the Commission.

Regarding the duration of the exam time, a compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour of examination will be provided to the persons who are allowed the use of a scribe. In case the duration of the examination is less than an hour, then the duration of additional time shall be allowed on a pro-rata basis.

Candidates need to note that no attendant other than the scribe for eligible candidates will be allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates who have availed themselves of the facility of scribes/ passage reader and/ or compensatory time must produce relevant documents for the eligibility of scribe/ compensatory time at the time of Document Verification, mentioned the notice.

For more information, visit the official website.

