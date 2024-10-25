Why did JNU cancel three seminars by Lebanon, Palestine and Iran diplomats?

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for West Asian Studies recently cancelled three seminars focused on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, citing “unavoidable circumstances". JNU's Centre for West Asian Studies cancels three seminars addressing the ongoing conflict in West Asia.(HT File Photo)

The seminars were set to feature addresses by the Iranian, Palestinian, and Lebanese ambassadors to India.

Hours before Dr Iraj Elahi, the Iranian ambassador to India, was scheduled to speak on “How Iran views recent developments in West Asia,” students received an email at 8.09 am from seminar coordinator Sima Baidya announcing the cancellation of the event.

It also announced the cancellation of a seminar on November 7 with Palestinian Ambassador Adnan Abu Al-Haija regarding Palestine, as well as a November 14 session with Lebanese Ambassador Dr Rabie Narsh that focused on Lebanon, Indian Express reported.

Quoting sources the report added, the university made the decision to cancel the events without offering any specific explanation. It said that University insiders indicated that concerns over potential protests prompted the cancellations.

Faculty members from the School of International Studies (SIS), under which the Centre operates allegedly raised worries about how the campus might react to these discussions on sensitive issues.

“The purpose of such seminars is to gain insights into the perspectives of West Asian countries amidst the current geopolitical climate. However, there were concerns about how the campus might react,” report quotes a source as saying.

In an internal message to faculty, SIS Dean Amitabh Mattoo urged staff to consult him before inviting diplomats to public events, citing the delicate global climate.

He stressed the need to uphold the School’s tradition of academic freedom while ensuring that external platforms are not misused.

Sameena Hameed, chairperson of the Centre for West Asian Studies, later clarified that the seminar with the Iranian Ambassador had been postponed due to its last-minute nature, leaving insufficient time to follow necessary protocols.

She also mentioned that the other two seminars had not been officially scheduled by the Centre. Hameed reassured that the Ambassadors have a long history of engaging with the university and will continue to do so.