General Knowledge Quiz: Improve your learning skills to score better in exams

Students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, Bank exams, etc would find the preparation very stressful. In fact, if students work on their learning skills, it can help them prepare better and score better in exams. By trying various techniques like Pomodoro and methods, students can try to improve their learning skills.

By trying various techniques like Pomodoro and methods, students can try to improve their learning skills.

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. The 16th BRICS Summit will be held in

a) Russia

b) China

c) Sri Lanka

II. The Swavlamban Shakti exercise is conducted by

a) Indian Airforce

b) Indian Navy

c) Indian Army

III. The World's Freest Economy title belongs to?

a) Singapore

b) Hong Kong

c) Bejing

Also Read: General Knowledge Quiz: Stay aware to score well in competitive exams

IV. Kaziranga National Park is famous for?

a) Bison

b) Indian one-horned rhinoceros

c) Nilgiri Tahr

V. The Seventh Session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly will be held in?

a) New Delhi

b) Chennai

c) Hyderabad

VI. India's rank on the Global Hunger Index for 2024.

a) 99

b) 110

c) 105

Also Read: General Knowledge Quiz: Stay updated and well-informed to crack exams

VII. S Paramesh is the new Director General of?

a) Indian Navy

b) Indian Coast Guard

c) CRPF

VIII. Who is the Prime Minister of Italy?

a) Emmanuel Macron

b) Michel Barnier

c) Giorgia Meloni

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Also Read: General Knowledge Quiz: Learn to manage your time to excel in exams

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. Kerala

II. World Bank

III. António Guterres

IV. Kannur

V. Ajay Jadeja

VI. Assam

VII. Elon Musk

VIII. October 16