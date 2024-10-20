General Knowledge Quiz: Improve your learning skills to score better in exams
If students work on their learning skills, it can help them prepare better and score better in exams.
Students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, Bank exams, etc would find the preparation very stressful. In fact, if students work on their learning skills, it can help them prepare better and score better in exams.
By trying various techniques like Pomodoro and methods, students can try to improve their learning skills.
Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.
I. The 16th BRICS Summit will be held in
a) Russia
b) China
c) Sri Lanka
II. The Swavlamban Shakti exercise is conducted by
a) Indian Airforce
b) Indian Navy
c) Indian Army
III. The World's Freest Economy title belongs to?
a) Singapore
b) Hong Kong
c) Bejing
IV. Kaziranga National Park is famous for?
a) Bison
b) Indian one-horned rhinoceros
c) Nilgiri Tahr
V. The Seventh Session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly will be held in?
a) New Delhi
b) Chennai
c) Hyderabad
VI. India's rank on the Global Hunger Index for 2024.
a) 99
b) 110
c) 105
VII. S Paramesh is the new Director General of?
a) Indian Navy
b) Indian Coast Guard
c) CRPF
VIII. Who is the Prime Minister of Italy?
a) Emmanuel Macron
b) Michel Barnier
c) Giorgia Meloni
Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.
Here are the answers for the previous quiz:
I. Kerala
II. World Bank
III. António Guterres
IV. Kannur
V. Ajay Jadeja
VI. Assam
VII. Elon Musk
VIII. October 16
