UPPSC PCS, RO, ARO exam dates announced at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced exam dates for the PCS prelims, AO and ARO examinations. The PCS prelims examination will be held on two days – December 7 and 8, 2024 – and in two shifts – from 9:30 to 11:30 am and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. As per the notification released at uppsc.up.nic.in, the exam will be held in 41 districts of the state. UPPSC PCS, RO, ARO exam dates announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The RO and ARO exams will be held on December 22 and 23. On December 22, the test will take place in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. On the second day, the test will be held in a single shift, from 9 am to 12 pm. As many as 10,76,004 candidates have applied for the RO, ARO recruitment examinations, the commission said.

Previously, the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 examination was scheduled to be held on October 27, 2024, but it was postponed.

In the postponement notification, the commission said the examination will likely be conducted in mid-December 2024.

The preliminary examination for the combined state / upper subordinate services examination will consist of two compulsory papers, the answer sheets of which will be on OMR sheets. Both papers will comprise 200 marks each, and the time duration is 2 hours.

Paper II will be a qualifying paper with a minimum qualifying mark fixed at 33 per cent. Candidates must appear in both papers to be eligible for evaluation.

