 UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024: PCS Prelims, RO, ARO, Staff Nurse, MO & other exam dates released at uppsc.up.nic.in
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024: PCS Prelims, RO, ARO, Staff Nurse, MO & other exam dates released at uppsc.up.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 04, 2024 03:48 PM IST

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024 has been released. Check Prelims, RO, ARO, Staff Nurse, MO & other exam dates here.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024. The examination dates have been released for major exams which includes RO, ARO, Staff Nurse, MO & others. The examination calendar can be downloaded by candidates through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024: PCS Prelims, RO, ARO, Staff Nurse, MO exam dates out
UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024: PCS Prelims, RO, ARO, Staff Nurse, MO exam dates out

As per the examination calendar, Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024 or UPPSC PCS prelims eamination will be conducted on October 27, 2024. Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer etc. (Preliminary) Examination-2023 will be conducted on December 22, 2024.

Staff Nurse (Unani and Ayurvedic) examination 2023 will be conducted on September 8, 2024, Medical Officer examination 2023 will be conducted on August 25, 2024.

Assistant Town Planner Prelims exam 2023 will be conducted on June 30, 2024, Staff Nurse Allopathy main exam 2023 will be conducted on July 28, 2024. Combined State Agricultural Service Prelims exam 2024 will be conducted on August 18, 2024. UP Technical Education Service exam 2021 will be conducted on October 20, 2024.

Direct link to check UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024: How to download

All the candidates who want to download the exam calendar can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Check the exam dates and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.

Exam and College Guide
