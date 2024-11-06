Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here's how to download at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education, Haryana, is set to release the Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Candidates appearing in the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at bseh.org.in. Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024 will be released today at bseh.org.in. (Hindustan Times)

To download the admit cards, candidates need to enter their Aadhar number and date of birth.

Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the Haryana NMMSS hall tickets:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in. On the home page, click on the link to download Haryana NMMSS Admit Card 2024. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. Your Haryana NMMSS hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, the Haryana NMMSS examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 17, 2024. The exam will comprise two parts- Part 1 is the Mental Ability Test, and Part 2 is the Scholastic Ability test.

Part I will include 90 questions carrying one mark each from reasoning, analysis, and synthesis. Whereas Part 2 will comprise 90 questions from Science, Mathematics and Social Science.

Meanwhile, the BSEH will also provide the facility of a scribe to candidates under the PWBD candidates, who are unable to write on their own, and whose disability has been certified as 40 per cent or more in the medical certificate issued by the Chief Medical Officer.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.