UGC NET December 2024 Live: Exam date, application, notification awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET December 2024 Date, Notification Live: The official notification and dates for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December examination are awaited. When released, candidates can check it on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The application forms will be released on the same website.

On the notification, the commission will mention the start and end date for registration, dates for form correction, admit card, exam city slip, tentative dates for the exam and other details. The subject-wise detailed schedule will be released later.

Recently, the commission announced that from the December 2024 session, Ayurveda Biology will be added as a subject to the UGC NET examination. The detailed syllabus for the subject can be checked at ugcnetonline.in, the commission said.

How to apply for UGC NET December exam

Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Open the application link for the December 2025 examination. Complete the registration process. Login to your account and fill the application form Upload documents and pay the exam fee Submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page.

The last UGC NET exam took place on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5, 2024.

A total of 11,21,225 candidates registered for the exam but only 6,84,224 out of them appeared for the UGC NET June re-exam. Among the registered candidates, 6,35,588 were female, 4,85,578 were male and 59 were third gender candidates.

A total of 4,970 candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), 53,694 for Assistant Professor only and 1,12,070 for PhD admissions only.

Follow this live blog for UGC NET December 2024 application, date, notification and other details.