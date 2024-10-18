UGC NET Result 2024: Only 6.84 lakh candidates took re-test, 2.24 lakh less than June exam

UGC NET Result 2024: Only 6,84,224 out of the 11,21,225 registered candidates appeared for the UGC NET exam held in August-September, the result of which was announced on Thursday. Data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) shows 4,37,001 candidates were absent in the re-test. UGC NET result 2024 live updates UGC NET Result 2024: As many as 4.37 lakh candidates were absent in the re-test (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

Compared to the June exam, which was held in hybrid mode (CBT + pen and paper), 2,24,356 fewer candidates took the re-test, which was held in online mode (computer-based test).

On June 18, as many as 9,08,580 candidates appeared for the eligibility test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and PhD admissions, recording an attendance of 81 per cent, up from 73.6 per cent in December last year.

The UGC NET June was cancelled a day after the exam. In a public notice, the government said the integrity of the examination might have been compromised. For the first time, the test was held in a single day and in a hybrid mode.

For the re-exam, the NTA went back to the previous method of holding the exam online, using multiple days and shifts.

The re-exam took place on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5.

The agency released provisional and final answer keys for the test before announcing the result. Some questions were dropped from the final answer key, for which it awarded full marks to all those candidates who attempted the dropped questions.

UGC NET re-exam result in numbers

Of the total candidates registered for the UGC NET examination, 6,35,588 were female, 4,85,578 were male and 59 were third gender candidates, the agency said.

A total of 4,970 candidates have qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), 53,694 for Assistant Professor only and 1,12,070 for PhD admissions only, it added.

The agency has announced category-wise UGC NET cut-offs along with the results.