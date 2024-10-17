UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Where to check June re-exam scorecards when released

UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Where and how to check June re-exam scorecards

UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June re-examination are awaited. When declared, candidates can check the UGC NET result on the commission's official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To download scorecards, they will be required to use application number and date of birth. ...Read More

The UGC NET June re-test for Assistant Professorship, JRF and PhD admissions took place in August-September, 2024.

The agency has released the final answer keys for all subjects. Some questions have been dropped from the final answer key and as per rules, those who attempted these questions will be awarded full marks.

The provisional answer keys of the June re-exam were released in phases and the objection window closed on September 14. The result will be declared next

How to check UGC NET June result 2024?

Go to NTA's website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Open the UGC NET June scorecard download link.

Enter your login details – application number and date of birth.

Submit and check your scorecard.

The agency is expected to announce UGC NET cut-offs for research fellowships, assistant professorships and PhD admissions along with the results.

The UGC NET June exam was cancelled a day after it was held amid fears that the integrity of the test might have been compromised.

The re-exam was held on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Unlike the last exam that took place in a hybrid mode (CBT+ pen and paper), the re-test was held only in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Check latest updates on UGC NET result 2024 below: