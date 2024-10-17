UGC NET Result 2024: NTA UGC NET June results out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to check here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has declared UGC NET Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC National Eligibility Test can check the results on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and also on nta.ac.in. UGC NET Result 2024: NTA UGC NET June results out, direct link to check here

A total of 11,21225 candidates have registered for the examination, out of which 684,224 candidates appeared. Out of the total number of candidates who appeared, 4970 candidates have qualified for JRF, 53694 candidates have qualified for Assistant Professor only, and 1,12,070 candidates have qualified for PhD only.

The final answer key was released on October 12, 2024. The provisional answer key was released in September, and the objection window was opened till September 14, 2024.

The UGC NET June examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates will need to use their application number and date of birth as login credentials to check the UGC NET exam results and download scorecards.

UGC NET Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for the test can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Agency has also released the cut off details along with the results.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.