‘Ayurveda Biology’ is now a subject in UGC NET exam, check details

University Grants Commission (UGC) in an official notification informed that Ayurveda Biology is now introduced as a subject in the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET). Candidates can find more information regarding this on the official website of UGC at ugcnetonline.in. (Facebook: UGC)

“Based on the expert committee's recommendations, the Commission, in its 581st meeting held on 25th June 2024, has decided to add ”Ayurveda Biology" as an additional subject from December 2024 onwards to the existing list of subjects of UGC NET," mentioned the official notice.

Also Read: Study Abroad | 4 effective ways to expand your network while pursuing higher education

Candidates can find more information regarding this on the official website of UGC at ugcnetonline.in.

Ayurveda Biology Syllabus:

Unit 1: History and Development of Ayurveda

Unit 2: Philosophy and Fundamental Principles of Ayurveda

Unit 3: Sharira Rachna and Kriya

Unit 4: Padartha Vijnana and Dravya Vijnana

Unit 5: Rasa Shastra, Bheshajya Kalpana and Ayurvedic Pharmacopeia

Unit 6: Disease Biology, Microbiology and Immunology

Unit 7: Genetics, Ayurgenomics, Cell and Molecular Biology

Unit 8: Physiology, Biochemistry and Nanotechnology

Unit 9: Biodiversity and Environmental Health, IPR and Entrepreneurship

Unit 10: Research Methodology, Biostatistics and Ayurveda-informatics

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: IIT Bhubaneswar, MOSart Labs launch diploma in semiconductor technology, chip design