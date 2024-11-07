‘Ayurveda Biology’ is now a subject in UGC NET exam, check details
University Grants Commission (UGC) in an official notification informed that Ayurveda Biology is now introduced as a subject in the UGC-NET
University Grants Commission (UGC) in an official notification informed that Ayurveda Biology is now introduced as a subject in the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET).
“Based on the expert committee's recommendations, the Commission, in its 581st meeting held on 25th June 2024, has decided to add ”Ayurveda Biology" as an additional subject from December 2024 onwards to the existing list of subjects of UGC NET," mentioned the official notice.
Also Read: Study Abroad | 4 effective ways to expand your network while pursuing higher education
Candidates can find more information regarding this on the official website of UGC at ugcnetonline.in.
Ayurveda Biology Syllabus:
Unit 1: History and Development of Ayurveda
Unit 2: Philosophy and Fundamental Principles of Ayurveda
Unit 3: Sharira Rachna and Kriya
Unit 4: Padartha Vijnana and Dravya Vijnana
Unit 5: Rasa Shastra, Bheshajya Kalpana and Ayurvedic Pharmacopeia
Unit 6: Disease Biology, Microbiology and Immunology
Unit 7: Genetics, Ayurgenomics, Cell and Molecular Biology
Unit 8: Physiology, Biochemistry and Nanotechnology
Unit 9: Biodiversity and Environmental Health, IPR and Entrepreneurship
Unit 10: Research Methodology, Biostatistics and Ayurveda-informatics
For more information, visit the official website.
Also Read: IIT Bhubaneswar, MOSart Labs launch diploma in semiconductor technology, chip design