UGC NET December 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET notification, registration process awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET December 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the UGC NET December 2024 notification likely soon. Along with the release of the notification, the registration process will also begin. Candidates who want to appear for NTA UGC NET examination can check the notification and registration link through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

The other official websites to check the notification and registration direct link is at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET December 2024 notification will include registration dates, dates for form correction, admit card, exam city slip, tentative exam dates, and other details. The detailed subject-wise schedule will be released later.

In 2023, UGC NET December notification was released in September. The registration process was started on September 30 and ended on October 28, 2024.

This year the date and time of release of UGC NET December 2024 notification has not been shared yet. Follow the blog for latest updates on notification, registration link and more.