UGC NET December 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET notification, registration process awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET December 2024: NTA UGC NET notification, registration process awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
National Testing Agency, NTA will release the UGC NET December 2024 notification likely soon. Along with the release of the notification, the registration process will also begin. Candidates who want to appear for NTA UGC NET examination can check the notification and registration link through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
The UGC NET December 2024 notification will include registration dates, dates for form correction, admit card, exam city slip, tentative exam dates, and other details. The detailed subject-wise schedule will be released later.
In 2023, UGC NET December notification was released in September. The registration process was started on September 30 and ended on October 28, 2024.
Important update on eligibility
The eligibility in NET will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGC-NET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for 'Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' or for 'admission to Ph.D. only' will not be considered for the award of JRF.
Only one application to be accepted
Candidates have to apply for UGC - NET June 2024 "Online" ONLY by accessing the website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/; https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in. The Application Form other than online mode would not be accepted in any case. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. More than one application i.e. multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will be rejected.
How to apply online?
Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Open the application link for the December 2025 examination.
Complete the registration process.
Login to your account and fill the application form
Upload documents and pay the exam fee
Submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page.
Notification awaited on websites
The official notification of NTA UGC NET is awaited. When released candidates can check it on the official website of NTA UGC NET.
List of websites
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
nta.ac.in
ugcnet.ntaonline.in
About registration fee
The registration fee can be paid through online mode by SBI/ CANARA/ ICICI/ HDFC Bank/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI. Once the registration fee is paid, keep proof of fee paid for further need.
Check date and time
When was notification released in 2023?
Details to be available on notification
Where to check notification?
UGC NET December 2024 Live: The NTA UGC NET notification can be checked on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Date and time
NTA UGC NET notification release date and time have not been announced yet.