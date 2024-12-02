IIT Kanpur students receive 579 offers on first day of campus placement

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur said in a press statement on Monday that 579 students received job offers on the first day of the campus placements. IIT Kanpur students receive 579 offers on first day of placement IIT Kanpur. (File Photo)

IIT Kanpur said 523 students have been offered positions through a combination of campus placements and Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs).

Among them, 199 accepted their pre-placement offers, it added.

IIT Kanpur said that 13 students have been offered international jobs so far.

“The first day witnessed enthusiastic participation from 74 esteemed organizations. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Databricks, Google, American Express, SLB, and Deutsche Bank have emerged as the top recruiters, highlighting the exceptional quality of IIT Kanpur’s talent pool,” IIT Kanpur said in an official statement.

Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, “The large number of offers from leading companies on day 1, including a significant number of international placements, highlights the global recognition of IIT Kanpur's academic excellence and the calibre of our students.…"

Prof. Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairperson of the Students’ Placement Office, said, “We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our students and congratulate those selected on day 1…IIT Kanpur looks forward to maintaining this momentum and achieving new benchmarks in placement success as the session progresses.”