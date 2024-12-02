Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT Kanpur students receive 579 offers on first day of campus placement

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 02, 2024 07:50 PM IST

IIT Kanpur said 523 students have been offered positions through a combination of campus placements and Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs).

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur said in a press statement on Monday that 579 students received job offers on the first day of the campus placements.

IIT Kanpur students receive 579 offers on first day of placement IIT Kanpur. (File Photo)
IIT Kanpur students receive 579 offers on first day of placement IIT Kanpur. (File Photo)

Also read: Innovation cornerstone of India’s future growth: Dhankhar at IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur said 523 students have been offered positions through a combination of campus placements and Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs).

Among them, 199 accepted their pre-placement offers, it added.

IIT Kanpur said that 13 students have been offered international jobs so far.

Also read: IIT Kanpur launches ASEAN-India Start-up Festival 2024 to set the stage for collaborations and innovation

“The first day witnessed enthusiastic participation from 74 esteemed organizations. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Databricks, Google, American Express, SLB, and Deutsche Bank have emerged as the top recruiters, highlighting the exceptional quality of IIT Kanpur’s talent pool,” IIT Kanpur said in an official statement.

Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, “The large number of offers from leading companies on day 1, including a significant number of international placements, highlights the global recognition of IIT Kanpur's academic excellence and the calibre of our students.…"

Also read: IIT Kanpur, MoE launch free 45-day SATHEE course for JEE Mains 2025 prep

Prof. Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairperson of the Students’ Placement Office, said, “We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our students and congratulate those selected on day 1…IIT Kanpur looks forward to maintaining this momentum and achieving new benchmarks in placement success as the session progresses.”

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On