IIT Kanpur launches ASEAN-India Start-up Festival 2024 to set the stage for collaborations and innovation

The ASEAN-India Start-up Festival 2024 was launched on November 28, 2024, with an aim to showcase the startup ecosystems of India and ASEAN nations. The three-day start-up festival brings together 100 startups, industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

Hosted by the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with the Department of Science & Technology (DST) and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the three-day start-up festival brings together 100 startups, industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

“At IIT Kanpur, we are honored to host this platform that unites visionary minds from across borders, igniting an entrepreneurial spirit that drives sustainable growth and technological innovation. The ASEAN-India Start-up Festival 2024 embodies the transformative power of collaboration in building a brighter, more inclusive future,” said Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur.

The opening day of the start-up festival saw panel discussions on The Role of Cultural Intelligence in Market Expansion and Emerging Trends and Techniques in Cybersecurity, informed IIT Kanpur.

“This festival exemplifies the shared vision of ASEAN and India for a future defined by inclusivity and sustainability," said His Excellency Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN. “It highlights our growing capacity to address regional challenges through innovation, proving that we no longer need to rely on the West but can forge our own path driven by collaboration and regional strength,” said His Excellency Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN.

“The ASEAN-India Start-up Festival is not just an event. It is a convergence of brilliant minds, ground-breaking ideas, and borderless collaborations. At SIIC, IIT Kanpur, we are proud to lead this remarkable journey toward innovation and sustainability," said Prof Deepu Philip, Professor-in-Charge of SIIC, IIT Kanpur.

As the event continues over the next two days, the ASEAN-India Start-up Festival 2024 promises to unlock new opportunities, inspire entrepreneurial excellence, and pave the way for shared growth and technological advancements, informed the press release.

